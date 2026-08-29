Luxury watches, jewellery, bags: Highlights from the S$3 billion money laundering auction

A look at some of the most eye-catching assets set to be sold

A future auction will include the rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillion in platinum, a highly coveted “grail-watch” among collectors. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

[SINGAPORE] Forfeited goods from Singapore’s S$3 billion money laundering case of 2023 are set to go on auction in a months-long disposal exercise from September 2026 to mid-2027.

Several of the watches, jewellery and handbags in the auctions conducted by Hotlotz are extremely rare and highly coveted.

Here are some highlights, including a few shared exclusively with The Business Times.

This 15.02-carat fancy yellow diamond ring has one of the highest estimates in the upcoming auctions, at S$200,000 to S$300,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The marquee lot is a 15.02-carat diamond ring estimated at between S$200,000 and S$300,000. The cushion modified-cut fancy yellow diamond is flanked by tapered white diamonds on the shank and set in white and yellow gold.

This Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama leather pumpkin bag could fetch more than its estimate of S$12,000 to S$16,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

With Yayoi Kusama’s recent death, this limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama leather pumpkin bag might fetch a higher price than its estimate of S$12,000 to S$16,000.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar is a sought-after piece. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

A future auction on watches will include this highly-coveted Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar in white gold. Introduced in 2018, it was the first Grand Complication in the Nautilus collection.

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This Chanel Runway Perfume Bottle Minaudiere is rendered in white leather and black Lucite. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

This 2022 Chanel Runway perfume bottle minaudière in white quilted leather and black Lucite, finished with gold-tone hardware, a black leather-lined interior and a leather-interwoven chain shoulder strap. It comes with an estimate of S$7,000 to S$10,000.

The Bulgari Emerald and Diamond Serpenti necklace is estimated at S$60,000 to S$80,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The Bulgari Emerald and Diamond Serpenti necklace is estimated at S$60,000 to S$80,000. The white gold pendant, formed as an articulated serpent head, is set with round brilliant and baguette cut diamonds and with pear shaped emerald eyes.

This Hermes Kelly diamond bracelet is set with 263 diamonds. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

A rare Hermès ‘Kelly’ diamond bracelet in white gold, featuring three rows of baguette-cut diamonds and a pavé-set Kelly turn-lock clasp. Its 263 diamonds total 30.31 carats. It is estimated at S$150,000 to S$200,000.

This Louis Vuitton customised Coffret Joaillerie in monogram canvas has hand-painted motifs. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The Louis Vuitton customised Coffret Joaillerie in Monogram canvas features gold-toned brass hardware, a pink-lined compartmentalised interior with removable trays, watch cushions and jewellery fittings, as well as hand-painted floral and Eiffel Tower motifs. The piece is estimated at S$4,000 to S$6,000.

The Chaumet Josephine Aigrette Imperiale diamond pendant necklace has an estimate of S$16,000 to S$18,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The Chaumet Josephine Aigrette Imperiale diamond pendant necklace, estimated at S$16,000 to S$18,000, draws on the tiara and aigrette motifs associated with Empress Josephine, the historic muse of the Parisian maison.

A 2021 Christian Dior Mini Lady Dior in matt white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile is estimated at S$10,000 to S$15,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

This 2021 Christian Dior Mini Lady Dior is crafted in matt white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile leather, with silver-toned hardware, crystal embellishments and a tonal leather-lined interior. It is estimated at S$10,000 to S$15,000.

Another rare timepiece up for auction is the Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic in pink sapphire. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Produced in very limited numbers, the Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic in pink sapphire is an ultra-rare piece that will make an appearance in a future auction. Estimates have not been revealed.

Chanel Sphere Minaudière bag PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

This 2022 Chanel Sphere Minaudière bag is crafted in black quilted leather, with gold-tone hardware, a black leather-lined interior and a leather-interwoven chain shoulder strap. It is estimated at S$2,000 to S$4,000.

Christian Dior Mini Lady Dior x Judy Chicago. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

This 2020 limited-edition Christian Dior Mini Lady Dior by contemporary artist Judy Chicago is crafted in iridescent metallic leather, with gold-tone hardware, multicolour metal accents, a blue silk-lined interior and a detachable chain shoulder strap. It is estimated at S$4,000 to S$5,000.

A pair of Harry Winston earrings. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

This pair of Harry Winston aquamarine and diamond earrings features two pear-shaped aquamarines of approximately 4 carats each, accented with pear-, marquise- and brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 1.5 carats, set in platinum. The pair is estimated at S$8,000 to S$10,000.