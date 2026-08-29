S$3b money laundering case: 15-carat diamond, Yayoi Kusama, Chanel items up for auction

Ultra-rare watches, handbags and jewellery will be sold through a months-long disposal exercise

This 15.02-carat fancy yellow diamond ring has one of the highest estimates in the upcoming auction, at S$200,000 to S$300,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

[SINGAPORE] A 15.02-carat yellow diamond and a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Bag are among the first rare assets from Singapore’s S$3 billion money laundering case that will be offered to the public on Sep 7.

They form part of a far larger disposal exercise involving more than 80 properties and over 1,000 luxury items forfeited in connection with the case, which saw 10 foreigners convicted of money laundering and other offences.

According to Deloitte Singapore, which was appointed by the Singapore Police Force in July 2025 to manage and realise the forfeited non-cash assets, the assets will be released in phases from this September to mid-2027.

Among the lots is this limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama yellow-and-black monogram leather pumpkin bag, with an estimate of S$12,000 to S$16,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The first wave will comprise two online auctions conducted by Singapore auction house Hotlotz, with 338 handbags and accessories, and 286 pieces of fine jewellery.

Together, the two sales carry pre-auction estimates of S$2.9 million to S$3.9 million, Hotlotz founder and CEO Matthew Elton tells The Business Times.

The marquee lot is a 15.02-carat fancy yellow diamond ring, estimated at S$200,000 to S$300,000.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

A Hermes Kelly diamond bracelet in white gold, set with 263 diamonds totalling 30.31 carats, is estimated at S$150,000 to S$200,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Close behind is a rare Hermes Kelly bracelet in white gold, set with 263 diamonds weighing a combined 30.31 carats, and valued at S$150,000 to S$200,000.

A Bulgari Serpenti necklace, its articulated serpent head picked out with diamonds and emerald eyes, carries an estimate of S$60,000 to S$80,000.

The handbag sale boasts several eye-catching pieces from Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. They include:

A limited-edition Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Bag, estimated at S$12,000 to S$16,000;

A customised Louis Vuitton jewellery trunk painted with floral and Eiffel Tower motifs; and

A Mini Lady Dior in matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile.

The collection is not, however, confined to trophy pieces. Some Chanel costume jewellery and accessories in the first sale carry estimates of just a few hundred dollars.

“I think people will be quite surprised that actually some pieces are quite accessible,” says Elton.

Future sales will include a “grail-watch”, the Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon in platinum. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

The September auctions are only the opening act: Hotlotz plans 15 sales through May 2027, with later instalments devoted to Hermes handbags and watches from makers including Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and Rolex.

Among the rare and highly coveted timepieces are Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic Pink Sapphire, Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon in platinum, and Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar in white gold. Their estimates have not been revealed.

Another rare timepiece up for auction is the Richard Mille RM 07-02 Automatic in pink sapphire. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Catalogues for the first two sales will be published at 10 am on Sep 7, when bidding begins. The handbag auction closes on Sep 20, while the first jewellery auction ends on Sep 27.

Bidding will take place entirely online and will be open internationally. Participants must register for each auction and undergo identity verification. Approved bidders will also be able to book limited appointments to inspect the goods at Le Freeport in Singapore.

Hotlotz says that its estimates are benchmarked against comparable international auction results rather than original retail prices. Condition, scarcity and completeness – whether a piece still has its box, receipt, dust bag or other accompanying material – can all affect value.

This Mini Lady Dior, created in collaboration with artist Judy Chicago, is valued at S$4,000 to S$5,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Designer goods aside, more than 80 real estate properties are also due to be offered progressively between September 2026 and mid-2027.

SRI, Edmund Tie & Company and Knight Frank have been appointed to conduct the property auctions, while selected properties will be marketed by List International Realty through an expression-of-interest process.

Which properties appear in each phase – and when – has yet to be disclosed. Details on auction schedules, viewing arrangements and bidding procedures will be released later by the respective agencies.

Deloitte says the number and composition of assets in each phase are still being finalised and could change as authentication and other preparatory work is completed.

The firm has cautioned members of the public to participate only through auctions and sales processes conducted by, or officially linked to, the appointed agencies.