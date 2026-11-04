The Business Times
business-time-50

Young money and domestic pride: The forces reshaping Asia’s art market

Panellists at The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy symposium discuss the future of art in the region

Summarise
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 04:00 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • From left: Jasmine Prasetio, Sotheby’s managing director for South-east Asia; art collector Audrey Koh; and moderator Helmi Yusof discuss generational shifts and cultural stewardship.
    • From left: Jasmine Prasetio, Sotheby’s managing director for South-east Asia; art collector Audrey Koh; and moderator Helmi Yusof discuss generational shifts and cultural stewardship. PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA

    [SINGAPORE] When discussing the future of Asian art, the conversation is often dominated by record-breaking auction prices – works fetching US$10 million, US$50 million, or even US$100 million – and the rapid rise of art hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Seoul.

    But as more art is bought and sold across the region, a deeper question emerges: Will Asia’s growing financial weight translate into a stronger cultural influence, dictating which artists truly matter on the global stage?

    These questions, posed by moderator Helmi Yusof, deputy lifestyle editor at The Business Times, anchored a panel on the future of art in Asia at The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy symposium, an event presented in collaboration with Schroders Wealth Management.

    The answer to whether Asia can shape global artistic reputations lies partly in a formidable demographic shift.

    Wealthy collectors in their 20s spent an average of more than US$300,000 on fine art in 2025 – more than twice what any older age group spent, the latest Art Basel and UBS survey found. Furthermore, Sotheby’s reported that one in three bidders in 2025 was new to the auction house.

    “There is an increasing number of young collectors buying serious art,” said Jasmine Prasetio, Sotheby’s managing director for South-east Asia. “One case in point is earlier in May of this year, when an Asian collector under 40 bought a Degas for about US$6.5 million.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    “We are seeing a generational shift, but we’re also looking at how these new, young, interested art enthusiasts engage.”

    Among the shifts in engagement is a growing international demand for the next generation and long-overlooked female artists, such as Kim Lim, Pacita Abad and Christine Ay Tjoe. Calling it a “trailblazing path”, Prasetio affirmed that this market correction is “absolutely here to stay”.

    Yet, for the Asian art market to sustain this momentum, corporate investment must be matched by fierce domestic patronage.

    Art collector Audrey Koh exemplified this cultural stewardship when she shared her unusual collecting journey.

    It began when she purchased 5 Kingsmead Road, the former residence of pioneer Singaporean artist Chen Wen Hsi. The property featured two of his original murals painted on a brick wall. To preserve the works, she had the eight-tonne wall extracted and installed in her new home, which now hosts public exhibitions and art tours.

    For Koh, local backing is a non-negotiable prerequisite for global relevance.

    “If we Singaporeans don’t support our own artists, past or present, then who else will?” she said.

    Prasetio agreed, noting that a strong domestic ecosystem is precisely where international market confidence originates.

    “I think there has to be a great ecosystem domestically, then regionally, and that is when the confidence of an international audience will come,” she said.

    “What we have seen now is a really great exchange between the National Gallery and other institutions,” she added, citing the latest collaboration with the Boston Museum of Fine Arts for the “Into the Modern: Impressionism” exhibition.

    This confidence also justifies Sotheby’s deepening regional investments, which include its permanent Maison flagship space in Hong Kong and the introduction of a luxury week in Singapore.

    “Asia is the future,” Prasetio said.

    The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy symposium was presented by Schroders Wealth Management and partners including OpenTable, Sotheby’s and Risis

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    luxuryArtworkArt museumsArt investingLifestyle

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The dividend per share declared by DBS for Q3 2026 comprises an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15.

    DBS eyes prime brokerage business as Q3 profit falls 5% on weaker trading income

    Anthony Lim, who will be taking over as chairman, spent 19 years at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

    Things to know about DBS’ incoming chairman Anthony Lim

    Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.

    Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

    Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu (right) and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan during the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference.

    ‘You buy more picks and shovels because you keep hitting gold’: Why AI spending needs to see results

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More