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ESG Insights

Issue 214: Singapore’s gas power pipeline; South-east Asia’s renewables pivot

This week in ESG: PacificLight Power begins construction on S$1.2 billion gas-fired plant; Zero Carbon Analytics examines region’s post-Iran war energy policies

Summarise
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Natural gas remains the dominant fuel in Singapore’s electricity generation mix.
    • Natural gas remains the dominant fuel in Singapore’s electricity generation mix. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Energy transition

    Singapore’s struggle to wean itself off natural gas

    Singapore continues to build natural gas electricity capacity to meet growing energy demand as greener alternatives remain elusive at scale, but each new gas plant makes it more challenging for the country to meet its climate goals.

    Construction has begun on a new S$1.2 billion gas-fired power plant, a 670-megawatts (MW) gas-fired plant by PacificLight Power’s PLM Power unit. The new plant is expected to begin operations in 2029, and will boast Singapore’s largest and most efficient single power generation unit.

    ESG InsightsEnergy transitionEnergy securityrenewablesAseanESG

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