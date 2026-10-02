Issue 214: Singapore’s gas power pipeline; South-east Asia’s renewables pivot

ESG Insights

This week in ESG: PacificLight Power begins construction on S$1.2 billion gas-fired plant; Zero Carbon Analytics examines region’s post-Iran war energy policies

Energy transition

Singapore’s struggle to wean itself off natural gas

Singapore continues to build natural gas electricity capacity to meet growing energy demand as greener alternatives remain elusive at scale, but each new gas plant makes it more challenging for the country to meet its climate goals.

Construction has begun on a new S$1.2 billion gas-fired power plant, a 670-megawatts (MW) gas-fired plant by PacificLight Power’s PLM Power unit. The new plant is expected to begin operations in 2029, and will boast Singapore’s largest and most efficient single power generation unit.