Issue 216: Singapore’s multi-fuel bunkering bet; listed companies hazy on haze risk
This week in ESG: Singapore to conduct ethanol bunkering pilot; no visible haze in listed companies’ climate risks
- Global shipping vessels are increasingly set up with dual-fuel engines. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Energy transition
Managing the transition to a multi-fuel bunkering future
As Singapore plans for a multi-fuel future for the maritime sector, its challenge is to be both versatile and efficient so that it can defend its status as a bunkering hub in the coming decades.
That means building up capabilities for different fuels while investing strategically to ensure that supply and demand are closely matched.
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