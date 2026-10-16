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ESG Insights

Issue 216: Singapore’s multi-fuel bunkering bet; listed companies hazy on haze risk

This week in ESG: Singapore to conduct ethanol bunkering pilot; no visible haze in listed companies’ climate risks

Summarise
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Global shipping vessels are increasingly set up with dual-fuel engines.
    • Global shipping vessels are increasingly set up with dual-fuel engines. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Energy transition

    Managing the transition to a multi-fuel bunkering future

    As Singapore plans for a multi-fuel future for the maritime sector, its challenge is to be both versatile and efficient so that it can defend its status as a bunkering hub in the coming decades.

    That means building up capabilities for different fuels while investing strategically to ensure that supply and demand are closely matched.

    ESG InsightsEnergy transitionMaritimeShippingHazeSustainability reportingESG

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