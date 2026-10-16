Issue 216: Singapore’s multi-fuel bunkering bet; listed companies hazy on haze risk

ESG Insights

This week in ESG: Singapore to conduct ethanol bunkering pilot; no visible haze in listed companies’ climate risks

Energy transition

Managing the transition to a multi-fuel bunkering future

As Singapore plans for a multi-fuel future for the maritime sector, its challenge is to be both versatile and efficient so that it can defend its status as a bunkering hub in the coming decades.

That means building up capabilities for different fuels while investing strategically to ensure that supply and demand are closely matched.