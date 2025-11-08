After 30-by-30: Singapore’s regenerative food story

Our next chapter must shift from security to sovereignty, yield to healing

Edible community gardens, allotment plots, care farms and rooftop food forests show that small-scale, community-based models can be both productive and restorative. PHOTO: PIXABAY

AS SINGAPORE resets its food security ambitions, the failures of high-tech farming offer valuable lessons on what truly sustains a city.

When Singapore announced in 2019 its goal to produce 30 per cent of the nation’s nutritional needs locally by 2030, it captured the imagination of many. With only 1 per cent of our land, about 720 hectares, dedicated to food production, the ambition was bold and inspired investment in new agri-technologies and vertical farming systems.

Six years on, reality has forced a rethink. At the 2025 Asia Pacific Agri Food Innovation Summit, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu unveiled a major revision of the strategy. The “30 by 30” goal will be replaced with more targeted objectives: 20 per cent of local fibre (such as from vegetables and mushrooms) and 30 per cent of local protein (eggs, seafood) by 2035.