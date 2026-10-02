The Business Times
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After EU-Philippines trade deal, Asean could be next

The European bloc is doubling down on its focus on South-east Asia amid geopolitical turmoil

Summarise
    • The EU’s agreement with Manila shows that its pace of closing trade deals is changing in EC chief Ursula von der Leyen’s second term.
    • The EU’s agreement with Manila shows that its pace of closing trade deals is changing in EC chief Ursula von der Leyen’s second term. PHOTO: EPA

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE European Union and the Philippines reached a substantial agreement on a trade deal on Sep 22.

    Yet an even bigger economic prize, that of an EU-Asean trade agreement, may also now be edging closer as part of Europe’s grand strategy of pivoting to the Asia-Pacific, driven in part by the tariffs of the Trump presidency.

    One of the most important drivers of any EU-Asean trade deal being agreed in the coming years is political momentum. This is why it is very important for the Philippines and EU to finalise the deeper details of their agreement.

    PhilippinesEU-Asean relationsEuropean UnionFree trade agreementsAsean

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