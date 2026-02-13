After the polls: Singapore’s first post-election Budgets

Budget 2026 follows the first general election helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership. How does it compare with other Budgets at the start of a government term?

Budget 2026 is an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1% of GDP. IMAGE: GARETH CHUNG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Nine months ago, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the People’s Action Party to a convincing mandate in the 2025 General Election, in the first campaign helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation political leadership.

On Thursday (Feb 12), as finance minister, PM Wong unveiled his first post-election Budget: an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1 per cent of gross domestic product.

Amid global uncertainty, the economy was a key focus, with measures arising from the Economic Strategy Review – from national-level artificial intelligence efforts to expanded support for companies to internationalise.