After the polls: Singapore’s first post-election Budgets
Budget 2026 follows the first general election helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership. How does it compare with other Budgets at the start of a government term?
- Budget 2026 is an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1% of GDP. IMAGE: GARETH CHUNG, BT
[SINGAPORE] Nine months ago, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the People’s Action Party to a convincing mandate in the 2025 General Election, in the first campaign helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation political leadership.
On Thursday (Feb 12), as finance minister, PM Wong unveiled his first post-election Budget: an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1 per cent of gross domestic product.
Amid global uncertainty, the economy was a key focus, with measures arising from the Economic Strategy Review – from national-level artificial intelligence efforts to expanded support for companies to internationalise.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.