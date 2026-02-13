The Business Times
BRUNCH
·
SUBSCRIBERS

After the polls: Singapore’s first post-election Budgets

Budget 2026 follows the first general election helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership. How does it compare with other Budgets at the start of a government term?

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Feb 13, 2026 · 07:08 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Budget 2026 is an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1% of GDP.
    • Budget 2026 is an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1% of GDP. IMAGE: GARETH CHUNG, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Nine months ago, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the People’s Action Party to a convincing mandate in the 2025 General Election, in the first campaign helmed by Singapore’s fourth-generation political leadership.

    On Thursday (Feb 12), as finance minister, PM Wong unveiled his first post-election Budget: an estimated S$154.7 billion fiscal plan with an S$8.5 billion surplus, or about 1 per cent of gross domestic product.

    Amid global uncertainty, the economy was a key focus, with measures arising from the Economic Strategy Review – from national-level artificial intelligence efforts to expanded support for companies to internationalise.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    BrunchSingapore Budget 2026Lawrence WongSingapore economySingapore jobs

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More