The Business Times
business-time-50

The AI boom has a fertility problem

Even if we expect AI to be as impactful as electricity, a shrinking population will cancel out much of its benefit

Summarise
Published Thu, Nov 5, 2026 · 04:23 PM
    • Higher earnings mean a bigger opportunity cost to children.
    • Higher earnings mean a bigger opportunity cost to children. PHOTO: ST

    THE world’s advanced economies could be facing a slow-moving train wreck that they appear powerless to stop. We are no longer producing enough babies.

    Fertility rates in many European and East Asian countries, along with the US, are on an alarming trajectory. How alarming? Demographics may become nearly as big a deal for the US as artificial intelligence in the decades ahead – but working in the opposite direction.

    If AI adds economic growth, a shrinking population will subtract growth, leaving us without the resources needed to support an ageing population and threatening unrest as young people baulk at the welfare costs of ever more retirees even as their share of the pie shrinks.

    Artificial IntelligenceFertilityPopulationProductivity

    TRENDING NOW

    OCBC’s Q3 earnings came in slightly above the S$2 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of seven analysts.

    OCBC Q3 profit rises 3% to S$2.04 billion, slightly above expectations

    OCBC’s third quarter earnings come in slightly above the S$2 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

    Stocks to watch: OCBC, IHH Healthcare, FLCT, SingPost, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

    Francis Yeoh, executive chairman of YTL, with Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation at YTL Hotels, at The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy symposium on Oct 28.

    From legacy to launch: Francis Yeoh and Yeoh Pei Xien on family unity and YTL’s next‑gen ventures

    Yields on Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year government bonds stood at around 7.75 per cent on Tuesday (Nov 3).

    Wealthy Indonesians snap up government bonds as yields near 8%: OCBC

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More