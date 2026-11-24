Economic and productivity gains from the tech can strengthen public programmes

Greater security would give more seniors the choice and freedom to work for fulfilment or enjoy retirement. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s decision to raise its retirement and re-employment ages advances an important principle: Older people should have more choices over how they spend their later years.

Artificial intelligence offers an opportunity to give that principle greater economic substance.

From Jan 1, 2029, these ages will rise to 65 and 70 respectively, a year ahead of the previous timetable. The government is right to strengthen protection for older workers who wish to remain employed. Longer employment protection preserves the opportunity to earn.

On the flip side, if AI enables us to produce more for each working hour, it can also strengthen the resources supporting retirement. Singapore’s approach to supporting an ageing society provides a foundation for pursuing both ambitions.

Productivity increases choices

The statutory ages protect covered employees against retirement on account of age, and require re-employment offers for eligible workers, subject to the applicable conditions. They do not oblige everyone to work until 70.

Central Provident Fund payout eligibility remains 65 for members born in 1954 or later. This separation allows employment protection to improve, while preserving the age at which retirement income can begin.

It gives practical expression to the distinction between enabling longer careers and requiring them.

Singapore’s emphasis on productivity is particularly valuable here.

A ratio of working-age people to seniors describes the population’s age structure. The economic capacity to support retirement also depends on how much each working hour produces and what essential goods and services cost.

An economy with fewer workers can still become more prosperous if productivity rises sufficiently. In September 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong explained that most of the Republic’s projected growth would have to come from productivity improvements as workforce growth slows.

AI could contribute by enabling output to grow faster than the labour needed to produce it. But that prospect remains conditional.

On Oct 20, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s chief economist, Edward Robinson, cautioned that a decisive economy-wide productivity increase was not yet apparent.

His distinction between today’s AI investment and tomorrow’s possible efficiency gains supports a prudent sequence: preserve employment options, build productive capacity and allow durable gains to inform future commitments.

Sharing AI gains across generations

Realising those gains requires companies in Singapore to remain competitive as AI changes how business is done.

The value comes from using the tech to improve products, services and working methods. Investment in skills and organisational change helps turn adoption into lasting improvements in what enterprises can produce.

Where these improvements support higher wages, workers can accumulate more CPF savings during their careers. Where sustained growth broadens taxable incomes and profits, it can also strengthen the revenue base supporting public programmes.

Both depend on viable enterprises generating additional value after the costs of adopting and operating the tech.

The timing of the gains enabled by AI matters. Younger workers may have decades in which higher earnings can strengthen their retirement savings. Someone nearing retirement has less time to do so.

For a person who has left paid employment, higher wages elsewhere do not directly increase the CPF savings already accumulated. Sharing future growth across generations therefore involves different channels.

Singapore’s existing arrangements recognise this distinction. CPF links earnings during working life to resources in retirement. Workfare adds cash and CPF support for eligible lower-income workers.

Silver Support assists eligible seniors who had low incomes during their working years and now have fewer resources, taking account of lifetime wages, housing and family support.

These arrangements allow economic progress to benefit people at different stages of life. Higher wages can improve future retirement incomes through saving, while government-funded support enables eligible retirees to share in prosperity that arrives after their principal earning years.

This is an important strength when technological change creates opportunities that successive generations experience differently.

The October senior employment package reinforces this logic. Alongside higher statutory ages, the government accepted recommendations to enhance the Workfare Income Supplement and update the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme.

Employment opportunities, sustainable wage growth and retirement adequacy are being advanced together by the government. AI-enabled growth could give that approach greater financial scope over time.

If broad-based AI adoption generates a durable increase in public revenue, future Budgets could use part of that additional capacity to continue strengthening established retirement schemes.

Targeted CPF top-ups could help eligible people still building their savings, while enhanced Silver Support could share the gains with eligible seniors whose principal earning years are behind them.

The scope would depend on assessed needs, other public priorities and fiscal sustainability.

Singapore’s fiscal discipline gives this ambition credibility. Lasting commitments require lasting resources, assessed alongside other public needs. Stronger productive capacity would enlarge the choices available within that discipline.

This is how AI could strengthen the government’s established approach to sharing the fruits of growth across working lives and generations.

A dividend of time and money

Retirement security also depends on how productivity gains are distributed across sectors.

If AI raises wages elsewhere while care remains labour-intensive, providers may face higher staffing costs without a comparable increase in the number of people they can serve. Stronger nominal incomes could then buy less additional care than expected.

This gives AI adoption in domestic services particular social value. Reducing administrative work could release staff time for patients and help providers serve more people with existing resources.

Where such improvements contain costs or improve access, they strengthen retirement security through the purchasing power of incomes, as well as their cash value.

For those who remain employed, some productivity gains could support shorter hours. Where a business can sustain output and cover its tech costs with less labour time, employers and workers can consider sharing the gains through time, as well as pay.

The government’s planned Flexi-Load Programme would help employers meet the transitional costs of creating part-time or fractional roles.

Alongside that support for job redesign, productivity improvements could make reduced workloads easier to sustain. The opportunities will differ across industries and individual circumstances.

Some people will want to work well beyond conventional retirement ages. Others will stop because of health, caregiving responsibilities or personal preference.

A more productive economy can strengthen the financial security within which those decisions are made. Greater security would give more seniors the choice and freedom to work for fulfilment or enjoy retirement.

Higher retirement and re-employment ages protect the opportunity to continue contributing. Successful AI adoption could complement that protection by making a secure retirement easier to finance.

The common purpose is greater prosperity with greater control over our time: a fitting ambition for Singapore’s next stage of growth.

The writer, a law lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, is author of the monograph Legal Personhood in the Anthropocene. He is also an associate academic fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Asia-Pacific Centre for Environmental Law.