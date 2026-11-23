THE BOTTOM LINE

Problems in this sector easily cascade through much larger industries, from aerospace to shipping and gas

Much of modern life runs on essentially the technology of turbines, which pull energy from fluids by forcing them through successive rows of spinning blades. PHOTO: PIXABAY

WHAT connects a US$3.7 billion write-down at SoftBank, the second-biggest takeover in General Electric’s history, the revival of a 250-year-old British industrial company, delays to container ships and a promised supersonic airliner, construction problems at power stations on two continents, and soaring natural gas pipeline costs?

The answer is the artificial intelligence boom – and its insatiable hunger for energy. Much of modern life runs on essentially the same piece of technology: turbines, which extract energy from fluids by forcing them through successive rows of spinning blades.

The sort of machinery that can power a data centre in Texas may be different from the one that is bolted to the wing of a 737, or those driving compressors that move fuel through pipelines. Yet they rely on many of the same suppliers.

Now, AI’s voracious demand for power is straining those supply chains – and sending shock waves through seemingly unrelated industries. Consider single-crystal castings, the nickel-alloy blades at the heart of jet engines and gas turbines.

You may have never seen one, but they are some of the most sophisticated objects humans have ever manufactured, operating in gases hot enough to melt steel while withstanding forces equivalent to the weight of an articulated truck.

With roughly 80 per cent of this market controlled by Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts and Howmet Aerospace, engine-makers are scrambling to secure alternatives.

General Electric announced plans in September to spend US$11.8 billion buying Consolidated Precision Products, one of the few alternative suppliers out there.

Others are racing to add capacity.

DPC Holdings, a UK castings producer founded in 1778, raised US$1 billion in an initial public offering in June. Elon Musk is planning to make the castings equipment for Space Exploration Technologies in-house. AI’s demand for power is rippling through an industry already struggling to keep up and “testing us in many ways”, Howmet’s CEO John Plant said in September.

Problems in this obscure sector can easily cascade through much larger industries. Issues with Howmet’s turbine blades left Airbus short of jet engines in 2024, contributing to a crunch that forced the plane maker to cut its annual delivery target by about 30 aircraft.

Attempts to escape the turbine bottleneck are having even stranger consequences. In the desert boneyards of the US south-west where retired aircraft are stored for years, AI developers are scavenging for old jet turbines that can be repurposed to generate power for data centres.

Just look at Boom Supersonic. The startup once planned to have 80-seat passenger jets flying at Mach 1.7 by 2029. Now, it appears to be reorienting itself as a power supplier for data centres.

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of tech investor SoftBank Group, spotted one way of beating the competition: Order immense numbers of gas turbines years in advance, without waiting to line up customers for them. That huge bet – involving generating capacity equivalent to six Hoover Dams, estimated the Wall Street Journal – backfired.

SoftBank took a US$3.7 billion write-down in November on advance deposits and contract changes after revising its purchase plans, cementing a 65 per cent fall in the company’s shares since their June peak.

Shipping and gas infrastructure are getting caught in the squeeze, too. Ship deliveries have been pushed back by shortages of auxiliary engines, as manufacturers of generator sets struggle to fulfil orders from AI customers. The gas industry relies on similar equipment to drive compressors that move natural gas through pipelines and chill it into liquefied natural gas.

Compressor orders that were once placed as little as 40 weeks before delivery now need to be secured 200 weeks in advance, forcing companies to commit capital earlier and driving up financing costs.

Even conventional generators are getting drawn into the maelstrom. Gas-fired power plants in Ohio and South Korea’s Jeju Island have been delayed for years. In the Philippines, a mothballed power generator sold its already-purchased turbines to supply US data centres.

And even for those able to secure an order, the price of baseload gas-generating equipment has tripled. There is an irony to all this. AI companies have shown little concern for the climate consequences of the gas-fired power plants being built to feed their data centres, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gongloff has written.

They seem to have little in common with activists who hope to use protests, regulation and lawsuits to raise costs and reduce the supply of the next generation of fossil-fuel infrastructure. But every factory slot bid up by Silicon Valley makes the next gas project in the queue more expensive and less competitive against renewables, the costs of which continue to fall.

That is the silver lining to the turbine gold rush. America never managed to put a carbon price on fossil fuels. Its data-centre boom may be achieving something strangely similar, though.

By putting a scarcity premium on the machinery needed to burn gas, the billions pouring into AI are making the next generation of gas-fired power more expensive – and hastening its demise. BLOOMBERG