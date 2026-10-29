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Alphabet is burning cash. Samsung is collecting it

Wall Street is arguing over Google’s AI spending. What will Asia’s chipmakers do with the windfall?

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    • Memory makes up more than 40% of a premium smartphone’s component cost, Counterpoint Research estimates.
    • Memory makes up more than 40% of a premium smartphone’s component cost, Counterpoint Research estimates. PHOTO: REUTERS

    David Kim

    Published Thu, Oct 29, 2026 · 02:15 PM

    SUNDAR Pichai led with the biggest number he had. Alphabet, he said in a statement released after Wednesday’s (Oct 28) closing bell, was “now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate”. Google Cloud revenue had doubled to US$30.7 billion; the Gemini app had passed a billion users.

    Within the hour, none of it mattered. The shares slid from US$322 to around US$288 in after-hours trading, erasing roughly US$400 billion of market value, as reported earnings fell well short of forecasts.

    During the call, Anat Ashkenazi, the finance chief, reported US$51.4 billion of capital expenditure in three months and free cash flow of minus US$9.1 billion, against the minus US$2.7 billion analysts had pencilled in, and said spending would “increase significantly in 2027”.

    Alphabet (Google)SamsungArtificial IntelligenceSemiconductorsTechnology businesses

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