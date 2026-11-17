Investors should know what they are buying

Anthropic’s growth has already slowed – from 144% sequentially in the second quarter to 47% in the third – while compute costs rose 78%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IN MARCH 2026, the Pentagon declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, a label usually kept for companies tied to adversary governments.

A California judge called the administration’s action an unlawful retaliation in August; a divided appeals court upheld a separate designation in September. The prospectus warns that Anthropic’s safety commitments could slow it against rivals.

Whoever buys the stock on Thursday (Nov 19) inherits that fight, having had no vote on whether to wage it.

The public shareholder’s vote is thin everywhere. One share, held by a limited liability company of the seven co-founders, carries 50.1 per cent of the stockholder vote.

It does not dilute however many shares Anthropic issues. It lapses only after fewer than three founders remain for 90 days and a 450-day transition runs out, or when a supermajority of founders redeems it.

A trust that owns no equity and has no expiry elects four of the seven directors. Even after the founders’ share is gone, taking those seats back needs 85 per cent of all Class A shares. Class A buyers share the other 49.9 per cent, and the filing warns the arrangement may hurt their stock.

New York University Professor Aswath Damodaran, who values Anthropic near US$1.48 trillion, calls the design “deviously self-serving” and wants a “much larger discount”. Clever, perhaps, in a boom.

Orders are multiples of the shares on offer, Bloomberg reports, but those shares are only about 6 per cent of the company, a float small enough to let scarcity do the work conviction would.

Up to 316 million shares can be sold on the first day, and holders expecting big allocations are reselling slices at a 3 to 5 per cent premium.

Meta also concentrates votes. Mark Zuckerberg owns about 14 per cent of the company and casts about 61 per cent of the votes; all 10 shareholder proposals failed in May 2026. But Meta’s missing checks sit on US$64.6 billion of quarterly revenue, and even that machine’s capital spending outran its operating cash flow in the third quarter.

Anthropic has agreed to about US$900 billion of commitments, 13 times its annualised third-quarter revenue, nearly all for compute and some running to 2045. About US$70 billion falls due within a year.

Cash and investments of US$132 billion, in addition to the raise, would cover about a quarter of the total. Meta’s spending is a decision it can revisit. Much of Anthropic’s is a contract, written for the bull case.

A lender owns no shares, yet negotiates triggers, reporting duties and veto rights. The Class A buyer owns the equity and gets a paragraph of risk factors. The founders chose control to protect a mission, and the buyers were told.

Warren Buffett kept control of Berkshire, too, but his holders had decades of results to go on. Anthropic’s holders have quarters, in an industry where the economics could change faster than its contracts.

The bulls have a case. Revenue reached US$16.8 billion last quarter. Customers paying over US$100,000 a year number more than 11,900, up from 950, and no customer exceeds 10 per cent of revenue.

Control lets CEO Dario Amodei say no to the Pentagon. If Anthropic keeps compounding, nobody will miss the vote.

Growth has already slowed – from 144 per cent sequentially in the second quarter, to 47 per cent in the third – while compute costs rose 78 per cent.

A US$974 million operating profit became a US$567 million loss, blamed on pricier short-term compute and a non-cash donation charge. Adjusted operating income still rose to about US$2.5 billion, though its margin fell from 19 to 15 per cent.

Talk of a US$2 trillion debut shrank; on shares in issue the midpoint is US$968 billion, flat on May’s private round. Reuters Breakingviews’ Karen Kwok reached US$1 trillion in a Nov 10 column by averaging Microsoft, SpaceX and CoreWeave. Notably, none carries Anthropic’s contracts.

Texas, home to over a quarter of planned US data-centre capacity by 2030, has just elected a governor pledging a moratorium. Jefferies analysts estimate that about 13 gigawatts of announced projects are at risk.

Data centres

Anthropic has already signed US$451 billion of data-centre leases that have yet to start; the rent falls due once they do, whatever its revenue is by then.

Amodei has done the arithmetic himself. In February 2026, he told the podcaster Dwarkesh Patel that if growth runs five times instead of 10 times, or arrives a year late, “you go bankrupt”.

If that day comes, the people deciding what to cut sit on a board chaired by Daniela Amodei, the chief executive’s sister. No seat answers to the holders who bought for the economics.

Seoul has seen what happens when the bet turns. Daewoo ended 1997 with debt nearly five times its equity, then kept adding firms in 1998 while rivals cut back.

By July 1999, Kim Woo-choong was telling regulators that creditors had withdrawn six trillion won (US$4.5 billion), nearly US$5 billion at that time, since late 1998. The group went into creditor-led workout (an out-of-court debt restructuring) in August and was broken up.

The people who unwound the bet were not its owners.

At Anthropic, the counterparties to the compute contracts could hold the same leverage. Some are also buying: A US$26 billion private placement for suppliers sits outside the order book, with Google and Nvidia taking US$10 billion each.

Reuters noted that Google and Amazon are at once investors, suppliers, distribution partners and competitors; the filing said the mix “could give rise to conflicts of interest”.

Nvidia is no party to the compute contracts, yet it is exposed in three ways: It sells the graphics processing units behind several players, buys a stake in Anthropic and, as digital news site The Information reported, has weighed guaranteeing the debt of Nscale, whose US$44.6 billion Anthropic contract still lacks binding financing.

If Nscale defaulted, Nvidia could end up holding a data centre it never meant to run. In a downturn, collecting the rent may come at the expense of the stake.

On Nov 12, Bloomberg reported Anthropic was about six times oversubscribed. Conviction, or fear of missing out? Fund managers made the call.

Did the people whose money was at stake know what they were buying?

The writer is a former investment banker turned business journalist, writing at the intersection of capital, technology and geopolitics