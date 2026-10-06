Are Americans really warming to China?

The opinion shift is less a new affection for Beijing than a growing fatigue with the costs of confrontation

The share of Americans who call China an “enemy” fell from 42% in 2024 to 28% in spring 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHEN Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington in late September for a state visit, he met an American public noticeably less hostile than the one that watched a Chinese balloon drift across the country in 2023.

That year, just 14 per cent of Americans told the Pew Research Center they viewed China favourably. By March 2026 the figure was 27 per cent, the third consecutive annual rise in positive sentiment.

The softening shows up no matter how the question is asked. The share of Americans who call China an “enemy” fell from 42 per cent in 2024 to 28 per cent in spring 2026.