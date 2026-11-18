THINKING ALOUD

Countries should encourage skills transfer, not prop up prices of domestic goods

After Malaysia’s Proton partnered China’s Geely, it reversed years of losses and returned to profitability. PHOTO: TM

HOW will China handle its industrial “overcapacity” now that the EU seems to have turned protectionist? If its industrial production gets redirected towards the relatively open markets in Asean, how should countries in the bloc handle that?

Such questions were triggered after the unusual trade deal between Beijing and Brussels in October.

The most striking aspect of this arrangement is that China has agreed to voluntarily moderate its exports of hybrid cars – potentially cutting the country’s exports by more than half against projected volumes over the next four years – in exchange for an import quota of 350,000 vehicles a year, effective from December.

The issue goes well beyond hybrids. In July, a steel tariff regime on various countries kicked in. There is nothing to stop the EU now from extending such a scheme to other goods, given that the bloc’s goods deficit with China hit 359.8 billion euros (US$396 billion) in 2025.

The EU now makes up 31 per cent of China’s trade surplus of goods.

These trade figures make it easy to understand why China agreed to the arrangement.

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Before considering the ramifications of this situation, the premise on which the EU is acting needs to be examined. What constitutes industrial “overcapacity”?

Economists do speak of excess capacity – but at the level of a company. Dumping (selling abroad below home market prices), subsidisation (state support), and injurious import surges can be adjudicated at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

However, as an issue in international trade, “overcapacity” appears nowhere in the rule book of the WTO. A country exporting cheaply because it is genuinely efficient breaks no rule. So, what the EU is doing is intended to ward off competition against its industries.

How Asean should respond

That said, it also has to be noted that trade between China and Asean has been rising sharply, as Beijing’s other markets become restricted.

Responses in this region speak for themselves. Vietnam set anti-dumping tariffs of up to 27.8 per cent on certain Chinese hot-rolled steel. Indonesia renewed its safeguards on its domestic textiles industry. Thailand imposed duties of up to 54.2 per cent on Chinese steel H-beams used in building construction.

However, does it mean that Asia should go the EU way?

Fortunately, most regional leaders understand that the situation in South-east Asia is considerably different to that prevailing between China and the EU.

A great deal of Asean’s imports from China are, in fact, intermediate goods. In other words, they are components in the manufacture of final products. This supply chain has been built up over the years largely because of price, availability and the speed of delivery.

So, any set of broad measures to protect particular local industries could result in countervailing ones in other sectors.

There are better ways forward. Trade surges are a threat to countries that only import finished goods instead of having a share in the production process.

BYD’s Rayong plant in Thailand opened in 2024, and its new Subang factory in Indonesia opened this year, both with conditions for substantial local content. After Malaysia’s Proton partnered China’s Geely, it reversed years of losses and returned to profitability.

The lesson is not that Chinese competition must be excluded, but that it must be tamed by being invited to build, hire and transfer technology.

The primary impulse of nations should be to also protect workers and help them acquire new skills, and not merely prop up prices of domestic goods.

Economic winners will be those who expend political capital on retraining and adjustment, rather than trying to cling to dying industries.