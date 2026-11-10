The Business Times
business-time-50
NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Asia’s AI boom has a timing problem

Investors and policymakers should take three mismatches seriously

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • There is a mismatch between technological investment and the power infrastructure needed to support it.
    • There is a mismatch between technological investment and the power infrastructure needed to support it. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Yasuto Watanabe

    Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ASIA’S artificial-intelligence boom is generating economic gains today on the promise of much larger gains tomorrow.

    Surging demand for semiconductors, advanced electronics and digital infrastructure is supporting exports and investment across Asean+3 (China, Japan, South Korea and Asean), helping economies withstand an uncertain global environment.

    But the region’s growing exposure to the AI investment cycle raises a question that has received less attention: what happens when investment, infrastructure, productivity and financial markets move at different speeds?

    New Global OrderAsiaArtificial IntelligenceAsean

    TRENDING NOW

    Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

    Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

    Business activities related to headquarters and professional services made up 62.5% of total business expenditure commitments in Singapore in 2025.

    Is Singapore still South-east Asia’s headquarters haven?

    SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare.

    SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More