Asia’s AI boom has a timing problem

NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Investors and policymakers should take three mismatches seriously

There is a mismatch between technological investment and the power infrastructure needed to support it. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIA’S artificial-intelligence boom is generating economic gains today on the promise of much larger gains tomorrow.

Surging demand for semiconductors, advanced electronics and digital infrastructure is supporting exports and investment across Asean+3 (China, Japan, South Korea and Asean), helping economies withstand an uncertain global environment.

But the region’s growing exposure to the AI investment cycle raises a question that has received less attention: what happens when investment, infrastructure, productivity and financial markets move at different speeds?