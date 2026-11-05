The Business Times
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AI productivity gains should be shared with employees

Companies need a practical way to connect improved performance with better pay, skills and careers

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    • A company implementing AI to boost productivity should explain how the business will benefit and how employees can participate.
    • A company implementing AI to boost productivity should explain how the business will benefit and how employees can participate. PHOTO: CMG

    Peter Lai

    Published Thu, Nov 5, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHEN a company uses artificial intelligence to help employees accomplish more, how should those employees share in the gains? The question deserves attention alongside the usual calculations of investment costs and financial returns.

    Consider a hypothetical customer-service team using AI to prepare responses and summarise inquiries. Employees spend less time on routine paperwork and more time resolving difficult cases.

    If the business handles more customers with the same workforce, should the benefit appear only in its bottom line – or also in employees’ earnings and career prospects?

    Artificial IntelligenceProductivitySingapore productivityWages

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