An autonomous-vehicle future must work for drivers too

Technology should improve our transport system without leaving the workers who built and sustain it behind

When drivers hear that driverless ride-hailing services are coming, the first thought that comes to mind may be: What will happen to my job? PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

THE arrival of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Singapore is no longer a distant possibility.

For taxi and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers who have spent years building their livelihoods on the road, recent developments have understandably caused anxiety.

When drivers hear that driverless ride-hailing services are coming, the first thought that comes to mind is unlikely to be what new jobs AVs might create. Instead, they might ask: What will happen to my job? Will I still be able to earn a decent living?