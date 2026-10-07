The Business Times
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An autonomous-vehicle future must work for drivers too

Technology should improve our transport system without leaving the workers who built and sustain it behind

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    • When drivers hear that driverless ride-hailing services are coming, the first thought that comes to mind may be: What will happen to my job?
    • When drivers hear that driverless ride-hailing services are coming, the first thought that comes to mind may be: What will happen to my job? PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Yeo Wan Ling

    Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 09:00 AM

    THE arrival of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Singapore is no longer a distant possibility.

    For taxi and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers who have spent years building their livelihoods on the road, recent developments have understandably caused anxiety.

    When drivers hear that driverless ride-hailing services are coming, the first thought that comes to mind is unlikely to be what new jobs AVs might create. Instead, they might ask: What will happen to my job? Will I still be able to earn a decent living?

    Autonomous Vehiclesdriverless carsPublic transportTaxisSingaporeJobs and skills

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