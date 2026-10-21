The Business Times
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SENSE & CENTS

Bank on AI-resilient Singapore property via deep-value listed property groups

CDL and UOL are among names worth considering

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Even as lifestyles change because of AI, people are likely to channel much of their income and savings into owning a high-quality home.
    • Even as lifestyles change because of AI, people are likely to channel much of their income and savings into owning a high-quality home. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence is a game changer. Nations and companies that lead in AI might reap huge gains.

    Therefore, equity investors could be right to give AI giants lofty valuations. And it may not be too late to start investing in AI leaders.

    However, picking winners among AI players can be tricky. Also, might regulations and public backlash stymie its growth?

    Property developersCity Developments Ltd (CDL)UOLSingapore equitiesArtificial IntelligenceHongkong LandSense & Cents

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