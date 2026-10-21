Bank on AI-resilient Singapore property via deep-value listed property groups

SENSE & CENTS

CDL and UOL are among names worth considering

Even as lifestyles change because of AI, people are likely to channel much of their income and savings into owning a high-quality home. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence is a game changer. Nations and companies that lead in AI might reap huge gains.

Therefore, equity investors could be right to give AI giants lofty valuations. And it may not be too late to start investing in AI leaders.

However, picking winners among AI players can be tricky. Also, might regulations and public backlash stymie its growth?