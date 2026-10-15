The Business Times
business-time-50

A global debt crisis is looming

Reform must prevent refinancing difficulties from becoming insolvency crises

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Wherever and whenever it is feasible, countries should diversify the currencies in which they borrow.
    • Wherever and whenever it is feasible, countries should diversify the currencies in which they borrow. PHOTO: CMG

    Paolo Gentiloni, Trevor Manuel and Mahmoud Mohieldin

    Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 12:33 PM

    [WASHINGTON] The world is edging closer to a global debt crisis. The Iran war may have been the spark, but dry tinder has been piling up for quite a while.

    After a decade of debt accumulation, higher interest rates and growing refinancing needs have left the global economy increasingly exposed to shocks. And with ongoing conflicts driving up energy prices, renewed inflationary pressures are testing the limits of the existing debt architecture.

    The outlook is especially worrying for developing countries, where public debt totalled US$35 trillion in 2025, up 10.5 per cent in the space of a year.

    global debtPublic debt

    TRENDING NOW

    The group reported a loss of S$2.55 million for the financial year ended Jun 30, and used S$2.16 million in cash in its operations. 

    NoonTalk needs continued financial support from CEO Dasmond Koh, auditors warn

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The 99-year leasehold development along Bright Hill Drive in Upper Thomson will comprise 1,268 units, with two, three, four and five-bedroom layouts.

    UOL and CapitaLand to launch Thomson Reserve from S$2,608 psf

    Including the five new additions, SGX’s SDR offering comprises 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US.

    TSMC, SK Hynix among 5 new SDRs to be launched by SGX

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More