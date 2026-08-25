Beyond AUM, Singapore may need to redefine what it means to win the asset management race

THINKING ALOUD

The next test lies not just in how much money it attracts, but whether it can produce the people and firms to manage it

AUM will inevitably remain a key metric to gauge the strength of a financial hub. But as the industry matures, the bigger question is what capabilities are being built alongside those trillions. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

FOLLOWING Singapore’s latest asset management push, much of the discussion has been centred on where the Republic now stands against rival financial centre Hong Kong.

But amid the talk of who is leading the race to be Asia’s top financial centre, Singapore might need to rethink what it means to “win”.

Persuading a global fund to book assets here or convincing a hedge fund star to relocate may be part of the equation, but Singapore’s longer term ambitions should go beyond that.