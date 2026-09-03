Beyond childcare leave: Building family-friendly workplaces is the critical step

How Singapore can collectively support working parents and sustain productivity

PRIME Minister Lawrence Wong’s announcement at the National Day Rally on Aug 23 to extend childcare leave and fully reimburse employers for statutory child-related leave is a significant step in strengthening support for working parents.

As employers, we recognise the larger message behind the move: parents who feel supported are better able to give their best, both at home and at work. And ultimately, that is good for families, employers and Singapore.

In the longer term, having a strong Singaporean core workforce, complemented by a skilled foreign workforce, is the cornerstone of our economic success.