The Business Times
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Beyond childcare leave: Building family-friendly workplaces is the critical step

How Singapore can collectively support working parents and sustain productivity

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    • In a recent SNEF survey of employers, 83% cited rising manpower cost pressures as a top concern. 
    • In a recent SNEF survey of employers, 83% cited rising manpower cost pressures as a top concern.  PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Hao Shuo

    Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 02:00 PM

    PRIME Minister Lawrence Wong’s announcement at the National Day Rally on Aug 23 to extend childcare leave and fully reimburse employers for statutory child-related leave is a significant step in strengthening support for working parents.

    As employers, we recognise the larger message behind the move: parents who feel supported are better able to give their best, both at home and at work. And ultimately, that is good for families, employers and Singapore.

    In the longer term, having a strong Singaporean core workforce, complemented by a skilled foreign workforce, is the cornerstone of our economic success.

    Labour MarketNational Day Rally 2026SingaporeHR management

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