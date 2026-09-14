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THE LEVEL GROUND

CapitaLand Investment’s retrenchments: Mind the downsides of a profitable business laying off staff

No employer provides an iron rice bowl, but there is value in a company being loyal to employees 

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 04:33 PM
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    • CapitaLand Investment is a leading name among Singapore’s corporates and has numerous institutional and retail shareholders. 
    • CapitaLand Investment is a leading name among Singapore’s corporates and has numerous institutional and retail shareholders.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) posted a robust set of results for the first half

    Driven by higher fee income from its listed and private fund management platforms, operating profit after tax and minority interests grew 13 per cent year on year (yoy) to S$293 million.

    Together with portfolio gains from asset recycling, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 14 per cent yoy to S$327 million. 

    CapitaLand InvestmentJob cutsSingapore jobsJobsEmploymentPropertyFund managementThe Level Ground

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