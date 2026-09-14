CapitaLand Investment’s retrenchments: Mind the downsides of a profitable business laying off staff

THE LEVEL GROUND

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CapitaLand Investment is a leading name among Singapore’s corporates and has numerous institutional and retail shareholders. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) posted a robust set of results for the first half.

Driven by higher fee income from its listed and private fund management platforms, operating profit after tax and minority interests grew 13 per cent year on year (yoy) to S$293 million.

Together with portfolio gains from asset recycling, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 14 per cent yoy to S$327 million.