Everything Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said about China is out the window

THE BOTTOM LINE

Restoring trust will not be easy

NO AMERICAN argued harder for selling artificial intelligence chips to China than Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang. His recurring advocacy previously could be easily explained by run-of-the-mill self-interest, with billions of dollars at stake.

Now, that explanation has suddenly become a lot murkier.

Whether he was wrong or right in what he believed, everything that Huang has spent nearly every public appearance pitching in recent years has gone out the window after reports that he had an affair with a woman US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.