The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

Everything Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said about China is out the window

Restoring trust will not be easy

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pledged to fully cooperate with the board’s independent investigation. 
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pledged to fully cooperate with the board’s independent investigation.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    Catherine Thorbecke

    Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 11:41 AM

    NO AMERICAN argued harder for selling artificial intelligence chips to China than Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang. His recurring advocacy previously could be easily explained by run-of-the-mill self-interest, with billions of dollars at stake.

    Now, that explanation has suddenly become a lot murkier.

    Whether he was wrong or right in what he believed, everything that Huang has spent nearly every public appearance pitching in recent years has gone out the window after reports that he had an affair with a woman US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.

    Jensen HuangNvidiaEspionageSpyingSemiconductorsArtificial IntelligenceChinaUnited StatesUS-China tech war

    TRENDING NOW

    Chan will relinquish his MHA and HTX appointments and will succeed LTA chief executive Ng Lang on May 1, 2027.

    MHA deputy secretary Chan Tsan to succeed Ng Lang as LTA chief executive

    Japan introduced temporary petrol price subsidies in response to spikes in energy costs.

    Protect people, not prices: How Asean+3 can build resilience to energy shocks

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (centre) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025.

    Nvidia intervened in US probe of Megaspeed chip smuggling

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More