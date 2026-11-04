The US 2026 midterms came down to money

THINKING ALOUD

Voters have issued their verdict on Trump’s trade and foreign policy. What will the Democrats do next?

The new Democratic majority will be able to rein in President Donald Trump’s agenda, among them the power of the purse and Congress’ constitutional authority over tariffs. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

FOR most of modern American history, midterm elections have been referendums on the economy and the president. The 2026 midterms broke that pattern.

Two issues that normally sit on the margins – trade and foreign policy – moved close to the centre, largely because voters experienced both at the checkout counter and the petrol station.

On Tuesday (Nov 3), voters handed Democrats control of Congress and, with it, a share of power over both.