Data points to big Republican losses in 2026 midterms

THINKING ALOUD

A weak presidential approval rating and consumer sentiment are weighing on the GOP’s chances

The US Capitol in Washington, DC. A widely cited academic model for the coming US midterm elections predicts a loss of 28 seats for the Republicans. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

EVERY midterm election cycle in the US produces predictions of doom for the president’s party. The historical trend is stark: Since 1950, the president’s party has lost an average of 25 seats in these elections, and gained ground only twice, in 1998 and 2002.

That “iron law”, as political scientists call it, is the baseline against which 2026 is being measured. But the 2026 forecast rests on more than reflexive pattern-matching – this year’s indicators suggest the losses could land at or above that average.

What the models say

Forecasters using traditional referendum models, which weigh presidential approval and economic conditions, currently project meaningful Republican losses.