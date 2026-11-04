Digital US stocks are coming – be worried
There are few benefits and many risks in tokenising equities
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities, suspending many rules and investor protections. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE accelerating drive to turn listed company stocks into digital tokens risks introducing crypto-like dangers into the US equity market with few benefits.
The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion Binance hack showed. The only winners would be trading platforms hunting for extra income.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities – digital entries of rights or ownership in shares, recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger – in September, suspending many rules and investor protections for firms trying to develop the market.