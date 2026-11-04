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THE BOTTOM LINE

Digital US stocks are coming – be worried

There are few benefits and many risks in tokenising equities

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    • The US Securities and Exchange Commission has ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities, suspending many rules and investor protections.
    • The US Securities and Exchange Commission has ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities, suspending many rules and investor protections. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Paul J Davies

    Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 03:48 PM

    THE accelerating drive to turn listed company stocks into digital tokens risks introducing crypto-like dangers into the US equity market with few benefits.

    The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion Binance hack showed. The only winners would be trading platforms hunting for extra income.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities – digital entries of rights or ownership in shares, recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger – in September, suspending many rules and investor protections for firms trying to develop the market.

    US stocksTokenisationBlockchainThe Bottom Line

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