Digital US stocks are coming – be worried

THE BOTTOM LINE

There are few benefits and many risks in tokenising equities

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities, suspending many rules and investor protections. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE accelerating drive to turn listed company stocks into digital tokens risks introducing crypto-like dangers into the US equity market with few benefits.

The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion Binance hack showed. The only winners would be trading platforms hunting for extra income.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ploughed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities – digital entries of rights or ownership in shares, recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger – in September, suspending many rules and investor protections for firms trying to develop the market.