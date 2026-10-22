Donald Trump, human wrecking ball

The world mostly loathes Trumpian foreign policy. It may not change that much

It is clear that traditional foreign-policy theories are a poor guide to US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

“I NEVER meant to start a war… I just closed my eyes and swung,” sings Miley Cyrus in Wrecking Ball, a break-up ballad that seemed to play on every American radio in 2013.

Though melodically a bit relentless, thewreckin pop song deserves a revival as a guide to the second-term statecraft of US President Donald Trump.

It is clear that traditional foreign-policy theories are a poor guide to Trump. That offers both risks and opportunities to anyone running to be America’s next president.