The Business Times
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Donald Trump, human wrecking ball

The world mostly loathes Trumpian foreign policy. It may not change that much

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Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • It is clear that traditional foreign-policy theories are a poor guide to US President Donald Trump.
    • It is clear that traditional foreign-policy theories are a poor guide to US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

    “I NEVER meant to start a war… I just closed my eyes and swung,” sings Miley Cyrus in Wrecking Ball, a break-up ballad that seemed to play on every American radio in 2013.

    Though melodically a bit relentless, thewreckin pop song deserves a revival as a guide to the second-term statecraft of US President Donald Trump.

    It is clear that traditional foreign-policy theories are a poor guide to Trump. That offers both risks and opportunities to anyone running to be America’s next president.

    Trump administrationUS politicsUS foreign policyTrump tariffsUS trade policy

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