Don’t expect supersize profits from Anthropic any time soon

THE BOTTOM LINE

Lurking in its IPO prospectus are warnings of challenges ahead

Anthropic will soon undergo an IPO that will be, if not the largest of all time, then certainly close to it. PHOTO: REUTERS

BREAKNECK growth is commonplace in Silicon Valley. The rise of Anthropic is something else. In the first quarter of last year – when Claude Code, its hit programming tool, was first released – the artificial intelligence lab pulled in US$376 million of revenue.

By Q2 this year, that figure had risen to 30 times its original level, to US$11.6 billion, exceeding corporate mainstays such as McDonald’s.

In a few weeks, this darling of the AI revolution will undergo an initial public offering that will be, if not the largest of all time, then certainly close to it. On Monday (Oct 26), it publicly filed supporting paperwork that gave the outside world a closer look at its finances.