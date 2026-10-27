The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

Don’t expect supersize profits from Anthropic any time soon

Lurking in its IPO prospectus are warnings of challenges ahead

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 02:45 PM
    • Anthropic will soon undergo an IPO that will be, if not the largest of all time, then certainly close to it.
    • Anthropic will soon undergo an IPO that will be, if not the largest of all time, then certainly close to it. PHOTO: REUTERS

    BREAKNECK growth is commonplace in Silicon Valley. The rise of Anthropic is something else. In the first quarter of last year – when Claude Code, its hit programming tool, was first released – the artificial intelligence lab pulled in US$376 million of revenue.

    By Q2 this year, that figure had risen to 30 times its original level, to US$11.6 billion, exceeding corporate mainstays such as McDonald’s.

    In a few weeks, this darling of the AI revolution will undergo an initial public offering that will be, if not the largest of all time, then certainly close to it. On Monday (Oct 26), it publicly filed supporting paperwork that gave the outside world a closer look at its finances.

    The Bottom LineAnthropicTech IPOArtificial Intelligence

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    The Indonesia Stock Exchange says it has taken concrete steps with the Financial Services Authority to improve market transparency, integrity and quality.

    Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status

    Keppel has operated for about four decades in Vietnam and built a portfolio of 30 projects with total registered investment capital exceeding S$5 billion.

    Keppel seeks US$1 billion for Vietnam investments as it joins country’s international financial centre

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More