The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Don’t mourn Gillman Forest? First ask if we need to lose it

If the same housing objective can be achieved through a different use of land, the Republic should examine it

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    • Singapore’s land scarcity is often invoked to explain difficult development decisions. But when land is scarce, the opportunity cost of using it badly is high.
    • Singapore’s land scarcity is often invoked to explain difficult development decisions. But when land is scarce, the opportunity cost of using it badly is high. PHOTO: CMG

    Melissa Low

    Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    SINGAPORE needs more homes. On this, residents concerned about the proposed redevelopment of Gillman Barracks are not necessarily at odds with the government.

    The more difficult question is where those homes should go, and what else Singapore gives up to build them.

    In the Aug 31 commentary, “Developing Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way: Don’t mourn losing some green spaces”, Leslie Yee argued that Singapore must continue transforming to meet changing “live, work and play” needs.

    SingaporeReal estateHousing

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