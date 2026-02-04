Edge of the precipice: The US-Iran crisis of 2026

The next few days will test whether diplomacy can prevail over the momentum towards military confrontation

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes, has become a flashpoint. PHOTO: REUTERS

AS AMERICAN naval forces steam towards the Persian Gulf and Iranian Revolutionary Guard units conduct live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, the region teeters on the edge of a conflict that could reshape the global order.

The current crisis between Washington and Teheran represents potentially the most perilous moment in their relationship since the 1979 revolution.

The immediate trigger for this escalation lies in Iran’s brutal suppression of nationwide protests that began on Dec 28, 2025. The death toll remains contested due to a nationwide Internet blackout imposed by Iranian authorities on Jan 8.