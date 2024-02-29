Subscribers

Embracing AI to save jobs and support companies

The AI race calls for a collective effort to upskill and preserve jobs

Patrick Tay

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 5:00 am
The challenge lies in how to reskill the Singapore workforce for the AI-driven future economy.
PHOTO: BT FILE

SINGAPORE is investing more than S$1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) computing, talent, and industry development over the next five years under the renewed national AI adoption strategy announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2024 speech last Friday (Feb 16).

The adoption of AI has become a hot-button issue of late, not least following the recent wave of AI-led mass retrenchment exercises in tech industries around the world. The Singapore-headquartered ride-hailing and food delivery app Grab, for instance, announced that it will cut 1,000 jobs, about 11 per cent of its total workforce, due to industry changes and the rise of generative AI. This is the company’s...

