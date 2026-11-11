The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Sheng Siong has fallen from its highs. Can its defensive appeal endure?

Its pullback offers an attractive entry point for investors seeking greater exposure to the domestic market

Summarise
Navene Elangovan

Navene Elangovan

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Sheng Siong has warned of an increasingly competitive grocery retail landscape in the coming year.
    • Sheng Siong has warned of an increasingly competitive grocery retail landscape in the coming year. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Sheng Siong is going through a rough patch. The supermarket operator’s share price has tanked in the past week, hitting close to a one-year low of S$2.42 on Nov 2.

    The trigger for the counter’s continuous slide since September was the company’s Q3 earnings update two weeks ago, when management warned that an increasingly competitive grocery retail landscape would cloud its earnings outlook for 2027.

    Sheng Siong’s woes

    This was despite a modest improvement in its Q3 net profit, which rose 1.9 per cent year on year to S$44.6 million for the period ended Sep 30.

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