The Business Times
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The future of digital finance rests on public money, not private

Central banks will be necessary to maintain trust and ensure interoperability

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    • The European Central Bank is working to create an integrated landscape for digital assets from the outset, with shared standards in borders and platforms.
    • The European Central Bank is working to create an integrated landscape for digital assets from the outset, with shared standards in borders and platforms. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Piero Cipollone

    Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 05:53 PM

    IN 2008, an obscure Internet manifesto introduced a new vision of money that promised to make central banks obsolete.

    The tech-futurist ambitions of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, captured the public imagination, and sparked the wild booms and busts of unbacked crypto assets.

    More recently, the focus has been shifting towards the use of crypto’s underlying technologies – tokenisation and distributed ledgers – in mainstream finance.

    digital currencyCentral Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)Central banksEuropean Central Banktokenisation

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