数字金融的未来取决于公共货币，而非私人货币
中央银行对于维持信任和确保互操作性将是必要的
- 欧洲中央银行正致力于从一开始就为数字资产构建一个一体化的生态系统，并在各边境和平台之间建立共享标准。 图片来源：路透社
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2008年，一份鲜为人知的互联网宣言提出了一种新的货币愿景，承诺将使中央银行过时。
比特币的匿名创造者 Satoshi Nakamoto 所怀有的科技未来主义雄心，俘获了公众的想象力，并引发了无支持加密资产的剧烈繁荣与萧条。
近来，焦点已转向将加密货币的底层技术——代币化和分布式账本——应用于主流金融领域。
digital currencyCentral Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)Central banksEuropean Central Banktokenisation
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