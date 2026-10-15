全球债务危机正在逼近
改革必须防止再融资困难演变为偿付能力危机
- 只要可行，各国都应使其借贷货币多元化。 图片来源：路透社
查看原文
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【华盛顿】世界正一步步走向全球债务危机。伊朗战争或许是导火索，但“干柴”早已堆积多时。
在经历了十年的债务积累之后，高利率和日益增长的再融资需求，已使全球经济越来越容易受到冲击。此外，持续的冲突推高了能源价格，新的通胀压力正在考验现有债务架构的极限。
对于发展中国家而言，前景尤其令人担忧。这些国家的公共债务在2025年总额达到35万亿美元，在一年内增长了10.5%。
TRENDING NOW
ComfortDelGro appoints two new independent directors
Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing
NoonTalk needs continued financial support from CEO Dasmond Koh, auditors warn
DP Architects sets the benchmark for sustainability disclosure and design