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全球债务危机正在逼近

改革必须防止再融资困难演变为偿付能力危机

    • 只要可行，各国都应使其借贷货币多元化。
    • 只要可行，各国都应使其借贷货币多元化。 图片来源：路透社

    Paolo Gentiloni, Trevor Manuel and Mahmoud Mohieldin

    Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 12:33 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【华盛顿】世界正一步步走向全球债务危机。伊朗战争或许是导火索，但“干柴”早已堆积多时。

    在经历了十年的债务积累之后，高利率和日益增长的再融资需求，已使全球经济越来越容易受到冲击。此外，持续的冲突推高了能源价格，新的通胀压力正在考验现有债务架构的极限。

    对于发展中国家而言，前景尤其令人担忧。这些国家的公共债务在2025年总额达到35万亿美元，在一年内增长了10.5%。

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