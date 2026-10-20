The grid is the transition: Why Asean’s next energy challenge is coordination

NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Policymakers must shift their focus from building ‘hardware’ to codifying regional institutional ‘software’

The International Energy Agency projects renewables could rise from under 30% of Asean’s power mix to over 70% by 2050 with stronger interconnection. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

THE economic case for connecting South-east Asia’s power grids has been made, and made well.

Trillions of dollars in cumulative gross domestic product gains, millions of new jobs, renewables’ share climbing towards half the region’s power mix – these data now circulate freely in the region’s energy debate, cited in conference speeches and investment prospectuses alike.

Less discussed is what it would actually take to realise them. Asean is not short of ambition or capital.