The Business Times
business-time-50
NEW GLOBAL ORDER

The grid is the transition: Why Asean’s next energy challenge is coordination

Policymakers must shift their focus from building ‘hardware’ to codifying regional institutional ‘software’

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The International Energy Agency projects renewables could rise from under 30% of Asean’s power mix to over 70% by 2050 with stronger interconnection.
    • The International Energy Agency projects renewables could rise from under 30% of Asean’s power mix to over 70% by 2050 with stronger interconnection. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Yao Lixia

    Published Tue, Oct 20, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    THE economic case for connecting South-east Asia’s power grids has been made, and made well.

    Trillions of dollars in cumulative gross domestic product gains, millions of new jobs, renewables’ share climbing towards half the region’s power mix – these data now circulate freely in the region’s energy debate, cited in conference speeches and investment prospectuses alike.

    Less discussed is what it would actually take to realise them. Asean is not short of ambition or capital.

    New Global OrderEnergy securityEnergy transitionAsean Power GridAseanSingapore International Energy Week
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More