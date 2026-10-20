NEW GLOBAL ORDER
电网即是转型：为何亚细安的下一个能源挑战是协调
决策者必须将焦点从建设“硬件”转向制定区域性制度“软件”
- 国际能源署预计，在更强的互联互通下，到2050年，可再生能源在亚细安电力结构中的占比可从不到30%上升至超过70%。 照片：TAY CHU YI, BT
查看原文
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
连接东南亚电网的经济理由已经确立，并且论证充分。
数万亿美元的累计国内生产总值增长、数百万个新工作岗位、可再生能源占比攀升至区域电力结构近一半——这些数据如今在该区域的能源辩论中广为流传，在会议演讲和投资说明书中也同样被引用。
较少被讨论的是，要实现这些目标究竟需要什么。亚细安并不缺乏雄心或资本。
New Global OrderEnergy securityEnergy transitionAsean Power GridAseanSingapore International Energy Week
TRENDING NOW
GCash parent Mynt rises in market debut after South-east Asia’s top 2026 IPO
In the age of AI, what is a university education for?
Singapore to use ‘every legal and regulatory lever’ against companies linked to haze: Shanmugam
‘IPOs are not the only vehicle’: KKR heads for record exits even as firms stay private for longer