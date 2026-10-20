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NEW GLOBAL ORDER

电网即是转型：为何亚细安的下一个能源挑战是协调

决策者必须将焦点从建设“硬件”转向制定区域性制度“软件”

    • 国际能源署预计，在更强的互联互通下，到2050年，可再生能源在亚细安电力结构中的占比可从不到30%上升至超过70%。
    • 国际能源署预计，在更强的互联互通下，到2050年，可再生能源在亚细安电力结构中的占比可从不到30%上升至超过70%。 照片：TAY CHU YI, BT

    Yao Lixia

    Published Tue, Oct 20, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    连接东南亚电网的经济理由已经确立，并且论证充分。

    数万亿美元的累计国内生产总值增长、数百万个新工作岗位、可再生能源占比攀升至区域电力结构近一半——这些数据如今在该区域的能源辩论中广为流传，在会议演讲和投资说明书中也同样被引用。

    较少被讨论的是，要实现这些目标究竟需要什么。亚细安并不缺乏雄心或资本。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    New Global OrderEnergy securityEnergy transitionAsean Power GridAseanSingapore International Energy Week

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