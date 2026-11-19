THINKING ALOUD

Market revival efforts should bring quality companies, fair pricing and satisfactory long-term returns

The initial public offering process is being streamlined, with SGX RegCo assuming prospectus review functions from 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Something is decidedly odd about celebrating the revival of Singapore’s initial public offering market when the majority of new listings in 2026 are trading below their offer prices, despite the Straits Times Index hitting numerous record highs this year.

As at early November, seven of the 12 new listings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were underwater.

Yet, the industry continues to trumpet the number of listings, the amount of capital raised and the supposed resurgence of interest in Singapore stocks.

So, how exactly should IPO success be measured?

Is it a success when shares are fully or oversubscribed, in which case companies raise their targeted capital and intermediaries collect their fees?

Is it when investment bankers are happy and the exchange can chalk up another listing?

Or should success be evaluated from the viewpoint of investors?

An uncomfortable question follows: Is the local IPO market structured primarily for major shareholders and early investors to cash out and intermediaries to earn their fees – at the expense of the investing public?

Consider the incentives involved.

Issuers and vendors naturally want the highest possible prices for their shares.

Investment bankers and issue managers are incentivised to complete transactions as quickly as possible, since fees are generally linked to the size and successful execution of offerings.

Investors, meanwhile, want precisely the opposite – to buy shares at reasonable valuations (read: low prices) that offer scope for meaningful capital appreciation.

Of course, there is nothing inherently wrong or improper about these competing objectives, because that is how capital markets operate.

But when the overwhelming majority of new listings flop as they have this year – and many, very quickly after their debut – surely, it is reasonable to question whether the balance has tilted too far towards the sellers.

Perhaps, those responsible for bringing companies to market should have skin in the game after the IPO bell rings.

Stated differently: Is there any way to ensure part of an issue manager’s remuneration is dependent on post-listing performance over, say, six to 12 months?

Mechanics aside, the underlying principle is accountability.

A publicly accessible scorecard tracking the performance of IPOs, sorted by issue managers, over different periods – six months, one year, three years and so on – would support this.

Such information would allow investors to distinguish between intermediaries with a consistent record of bringing reasonably priced companies to market, and those whose offerings regularly disappoint.

Importantly, these questions come at a time when the IPO process is being streamlined, with SGX RegCo assuming prospectus review functions from 2027.

Efforts to reduce unnecessary regulatory friction are commendable, but making it easier and faster for companies to list should not become an end in itself.

The success of the ongoing Equity Market Development Programme should not be measured by the number of IPOs attracted to SGX, because investor confidence cannot be manufactured through promotional campaigns, fancy listing ceremonies and impressive subscription rates.

It should be earned through credible, quality companies, fair pricing and satisfactory long-term returns.

After all, what is the point of reviving Singapore’s IPO market if the principal beneficiaries are everyone except the investors who finance it?