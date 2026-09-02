The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

When evaluating IPOs, retail investors should really resist Fomo

A key question to ask is whether sufficient upside is being offered for the risk

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    • Buoyant market conditions might encourage issuers to push valuations towards the upper limit.
    • Buoyant market conditions might encourage issuers to push valuations towards the upper limit. PHOTO: BT FILE

    R Sivanithy

    Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    SINGAPORE’S initial public offering market has finally shown signs of life after several lean years, a welcome development since a healthy stock market needs a steady supply of new companies to broaden investor choice and replenish the listed universe.

    However, investors should not ignore one uncomfortable statistic: Seven of the eight companies that have listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) this year are now trading below their offer prices.

    Admittedly, several have been listed for only a few months, so it would be premature to judge their long-term prospects purely on what may well be short-term underperformance.

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