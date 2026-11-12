How the world became too reliant on Jensen Huang

The CEO’s travails are a reminder that a single point of failure is never a good thing for a big company

A WAYWARD CEO is a major problem for any company. The scandal unfolding at the top of Nvidia, though, is a liability for a much broader set of people. It’s a good moment to think about how to make the world less dependent on the fortunes and foibles of Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia chief said on Nov 8 that he had been unfaithful to his wife, following reports that a woman with whom he had relations may have been a Chinese intelligence asset.

Given the value of Nvidia’s intellectual property and the fraught nature of US-China politics, this raises countless questions that a board probe, assisted by outside lawyers, will have to investigate.