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How the world became too reliant on Jensen Huang

The CEO’s travails are a reminder that a single point of failure is never a good thing for a big company

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    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is already spread thin, overseeing about 60 direct reports, with no obvious successor.
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is already spread thin, overseeing about 60 direct reports, with no obvious successor. PHOTO: REUTERS

    John Foley

    Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 10:11 AM

    A WAYWARD CEO is a major problem for any company. The scandal unfolding at the top of Nvidia, though, is a liability for a much broader set of people. It’s a good moment to think about how to make the world less dependent on the fortunes and foibles of Jensen Huang.

    The Nvidia chief said on Nov 8 that he had been unfaithful to his wife, following reports that a woman with whom he had relations may have been a Chinese intelligence asset.

    Given the value of Nvidia’s intellectual property and the fraught nature of US-China politics, this raises countless questions that a board probe, assisted by outside lawyers, will have to investigate.

    Jensen HuangNvidiaCorporate governanceTech billionairesBig Tech

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