If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
The continent appears to be preparing for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”. PHOTO: EPA
TO HEAR it said, Europe is getting ready for war with Russia by 2030. Germany has launched what has been widely described as its biggest rearmament programme since World War II.
In September, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe is facing “the most decisive moments – perhaps weeks or months – in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.
That is not a new sentiment. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius insisted in 2024 that the Bundeswehr must be “war-ready” by 2029. French and British leaders say similar things.
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