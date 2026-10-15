The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

The continent appears to be preparing for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030

Summarise
    • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.
    • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”. PHOTO: EPA
    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    TO HEAR it said, Europe is getting ready for war with Russia by 2030. Germany has launched what has been widely described as its biggest rearmament programme since World War II.

    In September, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe is facing “the most decisive moments – perhaps weeks or months – in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    That is not a new sentiment. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius insisted in 2024 that the Bundeswehr must be “war-ready” by 2029. French and British leaders say similar things.

    Thinking AloudRussia-Ukraine warWar and atrocitiesEuropeNuclearAsia

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Just under two-thirds of affected homes are expected to be in London, according to estimates by estate agent Hamptons, and the government has said that it will use a home’s size and nearby sale prices nearby to judge the value of a property. 

    Britain’s mansion tax shows the difficulty of targeting wealth

    NUHS’ Ng Kian Swan says the projects that actually worked came from clinicians, nurses and infection-control teams sitting down with his team, not one department going it alone.

    Three hats, one goal: How Ng Kian Swan runs sustainability at NUHS

    Passenger cars have always been split into mass-market and premium COE categories, but commercial vehicles and motorcycles have not seen similar moves.

    COE review: The gap between luxury and mass-market cars isn’t the only one worth bridging 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More