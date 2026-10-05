Japan wants the US close. Just not too close

Tokyo wants Washington watching its back, but not necessarily looking over its shoulder

At a time when other US allies are looking to distance themselves from Washington, Tokyo is working to maintain optimal distance. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE US president wasn’t mincing words when it came to ructions in trade policy with Japan.

“From the beginning of our administration we’ve had a key trade policy objective, and that was to break down the barriers to the sales of US goods and services,” he said. “We want agreements that produce permanent improvement in access and in US sales.”

Except that was not Donald Trump speaking, but then president George Bush in 1992, at a rather unlikely venue: The opening of a Toys “R” Us store in Nara prefecture, during Bush’s last official visit to Japan as leader.