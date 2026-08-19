The Business Times
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Neither the US nor Iran is blinking in their economic brinkmanship

Washington wants to cripple Teheran’s economy, but it could have unintended consequences

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    • The blockade and the on-again, off-again closure of Hormuz have kept a choke point for roughly a fifth of global oil supply in a state of chronic disruption.
    • The blockade and the on-again, off-again closure of Hormuz have kept a choke point for roughly a fifth of global oil supply in a state of chronic disruption. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    SIX months into the Iran war, the missiles have been fired and gone quiet in stretches, and the Strait of Hormuz has opened and closed and opened again.

    A ceasefire memorandum signed in June collapsed mere weeks later, and has since expired without signs of renewal, though talks between the US and Iran are reportedly still taking place. 

    But the fight that never pauses is the one being waged in ledgers, oil manifests and currency markets. Call it what it is: a game of chicken, and the weapon of choice on both sides is the other side’s economy.

    IranIran warStrait of HormuzUS-Middle East relations

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