The new rock stars: a field guide to AI celebrities in 2026

THE BROAD VIEW

Meet the Jacket Guy, the Founder Whisperer, the Prophet of the Open Weights and the Quiet One

Fans of the genre have their own rituals, such as refreshing stock tickers the way teenagers once refreshed ticket-sale websites. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

THERE was a time when a leather jacket signalled something dangerous. A motorcycle, a rebellion, a Fonzie. Today, it signals a keynote about matrix multiplication. Somewhere along the way, the chip salesman became the frontman, and the conference stage became the arena tour.

Consider the modern artificial intelligence celebrity: a strange new species that has evolved to fill the ecological niche once occupied by movie stars and rock gods, except instead of guitars they wield graphic processing unit road maps, and instead of groupies they have venture capitalists clutching term sheets like backstage passes.

The genre has its icons. There’s the Jacket Guy, who has turned “more compute” into a kind of scripture, delivered with the calm authority of a man who has personally met God (and God, it turns out, is a server rack).