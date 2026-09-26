The next AI bottleneck is leadership credibility

THE BROAD VIEW

Effective communication and a supportive culture will help accelerate technology’s creation of business value

Credible leaders should explain how AI is expected to affect tasks and roles – who will be affected, and by roughly when – before speculation fills the gap. PHOTO: PEXELS

AT A recent roundtable we hosted for senior human resources leaders in Singapore, a participant made a pointed observation: “If your leaders are not curious about technology, it will be a short decade for them.”

It was a candid assessment that captured something important about where organisations currently stand with artificial intelligence: that the technology is moving faster than leaders’ confidence in guiding it.

Recent research from Heidrick & Struggles suggests that many leaders already sense the same unease. While 44 per cent of CEOs and board leaders globally describe AI as one of their most pressing challenges, only 39 per cent feel highly confident in their organisations’ ability to handle the technology effectively.