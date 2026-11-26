THINKING ALOUD

It is difficult for investors to divorce emotions from the peaks and valleys of the stock market

THE night Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang announced his resignation over his alleged affair, I stood on standby, holding my breath to see which way the stock would move.

Would it tank, or would the stock hold up as investors shrugged off his personal affairs?

My heart sank as I watched the stock price slide lower with each passing second.

My equity portfolio is meant to serve as long-term savings.

But the recent stock market rally had left me hopeful that I could tap some of the gains for shorter-term goals, such as paying off my housing loan.

On Monday (Nov 23), Huang was reinstated as Nvidia’s chief executive; the company’s stock surged by 31 per cent. On Tuesday, the rally subsided, and share prices slipped 5.9 per cent.

Clearly, volatility is not over, and it reminds investors such as myself of how little control we have over events that move markets.

While Nvidia had already been on a downward slide before the news broke, I was not prepared for the possibility of a sharp fall in its share price, driven by of all things, the infidelity of one man.

Impact on the STI

Meanwhile, the broader global sell-off also weighed on the Singapore Straits Times Index (STI), another market that investors had broadly been confident in.

Just several months ago in August, the consensus 12-month target for the STI stood at 6,140 points.

This target feels like a pipe dream after the STI went under the psychological threshold of 5,000 on Nov 20.

For a relatively new investor like me, seeing investments turn red, especially after a prolonged period of gains, is difficult to stomach.

This year’s stock rally may well have lulled some investors into a false sense of complacency.

But markets do not always move in one direction. Periods of volatility are an inevitable part of investing.

And as the late Charlie Munger and former vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway put it: “If you’re going to invest in stocks for the long term... there are going to be periods when there’s a lot of agony and other periods when there’s a boom. I think you just have to learn to live through them.”

Take a step back

The Nvidia episode is a reminder that investing requires more than simply picking the right stocks. It also requires discipline, particularly when markets become unpredictable.

The age-old advice against trying to time the market still holds. Rather than reacting to every price movement or headline, investors should take a step back and revisit the reasons they invested in the first place.

For me, that means remembering that my portfolio is intended for the long haul. It also means re-examining the fundamentals behind my stock picks. Has the company’s business outlook changed? Does it still have room to grow, with or without its chief executive?

How does it compare with my other investments? Is my portfolio diversified enough to see me through the volatility?

Ultimately, does holding the stock still serve the financial goals I had set out to achieve?

I may not be able to keep my emotions entirely out of investing. But I can remind myself not to let them dictate my decisions.