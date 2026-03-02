Operation Epic Fury: A reckoning with no clear ending
The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have created a political vacuum and could create further hardship on the ground
- The joint strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear programme and ultimately its head of state. PHOTO: REUTERS
IN THE early hours of Saturday (Feb 28), the US and Israel launched one of the most consequential military operations the Middle East has seen in decades.
Code-named Operation Epic Fury by the Pentagon and Roaring Lion by the Israel Defense Forces, the joint strikes targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear programme and ultimately its head of state – killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the man who had shaped the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.
The world woke up to a different Middle East. The question now is whether it is a safer one.
