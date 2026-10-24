The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BROAD VIEW

A protected life is not yet a full one

Advance planning secures choice and safety, but says nothing about domains such as identity or connection

Summarise
    • Singapore’s licence conditions for nursing homes are precise about safety. They also require psychosocial assessment and meaningful activities, but name no instrument of measurement.
    • Singapore’s licence conditions for nursing homes are precise about safety. They also require psychosocial assessment and meaningful activities, but name no instrument of measurement. PHOTO: ST

    Wee Shiou Liang

    Published Sat, Oct 24, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    [SINGAPORE] Jeffery Tan’s commentary “In a super-aged Singapore society, we must learn to differentiate independence from dignity” on Sep 19 made an argument that Singapore’s ageing debate badly needs: Independence and dignity are not the same thing. Independence may diminish, but dignity should not follow.

    He is right about the mechanism, too.

    Care can turn into control gradually, through a sequence of individually sensible decisions – a child takes over the appointments, a helper decides the bath time – until “a life gets organised around a person without being lived with them”, as he put it. 

    ageingAgeingHealthcare

    TRENDING NOW

    Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

    Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

    From left: BT’s Dylan Tan; Dr Sue-Anne Toh of Novi Health; Prof Roger Foo from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine; and Yeoh Keat Chuan of Temasek International.

    Investing in health: Small habits for a lifetime of returns

    OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

    Stanley Gibbons will hold its inaugural philatelic live auction, The Orchard Road Collection of Malaya Revenues, on Oct 29.

    Is stamp collecting enjoying an analogue revival or are its best days over?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More