A protected life is not yet a full one

THE BROAD VIEW

Advance planning secures choice and safety, but says nothing about domains such as identity or connection

Singapore’s licence conditions for nursing homes are precise about safety. They also require psychosocial assessment and meaningful activities, but name no instrument of measurement. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Jeffery Tan’s commentary “In a super-aged Singapore society, we must learn to differentiate independence from dignity” on Sep 19 made an argument that Singapore’s ageing debate badly needs: Independence and dignity are not the same thing. Independence may diminish, but dignity should not follow.

He is right about the mechanism, too.

Care can turn into control gradually, through a sequence of individually sensible decisions – a child takes over the appointments, a helper decides the bath time – until “a life gets organised around a person without being lived with them”, as he put it.