The right dominates South America – but their mandate is weaker than it looks
The continent’s electorate is split close to evenly and impatient for change
- A Flavio Bolsonaro win in Brazil would give the right the continent’s largest economy and hand Washington its most valuable regional ally. PHOTO: EPA
ON OCT 4, Flavio Bolsonaro finished ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of Brazil’s election. If he wins the runoff on Oct 25, the right will govern every large country in South America.
That would complete one of the fastest political reversals the continent has seen – and it would rest on some of the narrowest victories.
The scoreboard
Seven of the continent’s 10 Spanish and Portuguese-speaking republics now have presidents from the right or centre-right.
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