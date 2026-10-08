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The right dominates South America – but their mandate is weaker than it looks

The continent’s electorate is split close to evenly and impatient for change

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    • A Flavio Bolsonaro win in Brazil would give the right the continent’s largest economy and hand Washington its most valuable regional ally.
    • A Flavio Bolsonaro win in Brazil would give the right the continent’s largest economy and hand Washington its most valuable regional ally. PHOTO: EPA

    Leon Hadar

    Published Thu, Oct 8, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ON OCT 4, Flavio Bolsonaro finished ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of Brazil’s election. If he wins the runoff on Oct 25, the right will govern every large country in South America.

    That would complete one of the fastest political reversals the continent has seen – and it would rest on some of the narrowest victories.

    The scoreboard

    Seven of the continent’s 10 Spanish and Portuguese-speaking republics now have presidents from the right or centre-right.

    Latin AmericaPoliticsBrazilPolitical ideology

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